NPFL: Remo Stars Sign Central African Republic Goalkeeper Alladoum

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars have announced the signing of Central African Republic goalkeeper Kolimba Alladoum, reports Completesports.com.

Alladoum moved to the Ikenne club on a free transfer after departing Katsina United at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

The shot stopper was on the books of the Chanji Boys for two years.

He recorded 16 clean sheets from 36 appearances last term.

Read Also:Barau FC Raid Plateau United For Anthony, Ambrose, Umar In NPFL Debut Squad Boost

Alladoum was courted by a number of top clubs in the NPFL but opted to pitch his tent with Remo Stars.

He comes in as a direct replacement for Kayode Bankole, who has left the club following the expiration of his contract.

The experienced shot stopper will compete with Beninoise international Serge Obassa for Remo Stars’ number one position.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will take on Rivers United in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 NPFL season in Ikenne on Friday, 22 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



