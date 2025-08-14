Close Menu
    Barau FC Raid Plateau United For Anthony, Ambrose, Umar In NPFL Debut Squad Boost

    Nnamdi Ezekute
    Barau FC sign new players to bolster squad for 2025/2026 NPFL

    Barau FC have completed the signing of Plateau United trio; Sunday Anthony, an attacking midfielder,  defensive midfielder, Jimmy Ambrose and Muhd Muhd Umar, a midfielder, ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com reports.

    New arrivals at Barau FC from Plateau United, L-R: Sunday Anthony, Jimmy Ambrose and Muhd Muhd Umar

    The Kano-based side will make their top-flight debut in the upcoming 2025/2026 season and are determined to make an impact, hence their aggressive recruitment of experienced players.

    Other New Signings Bolster Barau FC

    Other additions to The Maliya Boys include:

    • Yusuf Bala (Goalkeeper) from Niger Tornadoes
    • Michael Enaruna (Winger) from Bendel Insurance
    • Katsina United duo Abdulbari Nura (Striker/Winger) and Emmanuel Okoko Jnr (Defensive Midfielder)
    • Abubakar Shuaibu (Right Winger) from Inter Lagos
    • Mike Zaruma (Right-Back) from Sporting Lagos
    • Samuel Mathias (Midfielder) from Rivers United
    • Kabiru Abdullahi (Striker) from Rivers United
    • Adamu Usaini (Right Winger) from Arewa FC Kano
    • Hilary Ekawu (Midfielder) from Rangers International
    • Abraham Nana Kwame (Midfielder) from AS GNN, Benin Republic

    Experienced Coach Ladan Bosso Lead Barau FC

    The club, bankrolled by Senator Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of Nigeria’s Senate, had earlier appointed veteran tactician Ladan Bosso—President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and former Bayelsa United Head Coach—to lead their NPFL debut campaign.

    Barau FC gained promotion during the NNL Super 8 Play-offs held in Asaba, Delta State, alongside Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Warri Wolves, and Kun Khalifat of Owerri.

    Plateau United Hit by Player Exodus

    The departure of Anthony and Umar forms part of a wider exodus of players from Plateau United following a sweeping reorganisation by the Plateau State Government.

    Captain Daniel Itodo, who spent ten seasons with the Tin City side, initiated the wave of exits with a move to Coal City outfit Rangers International.

