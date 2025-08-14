Barau FC Raid Plateau United For Anthony, Ambrose, Umar In NPFL Debut Squad Boost

Barau FC have completed the signing of Plateau United trio; Sunday Anthony, an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, Jimmy Ambrose and Muhd Muhd Umar, a midfielder, ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com reports.

The Kano-based side will make their top-flight debut in the upcoming 2025/2026 season and are determined to make an impact, hence their aggressive recruitment of experienced players.

Other New Signings Bolster Barau FC

Other additions to The Maliya Boys include:

Yusuf Bala (Goalkeeper) from Niger Tornadoes

Michael Enaruna (Winger) from Bendel Insurance

Katsina United duo Abdulbari Nura (Striker/Winger) and Emmanuel Okoko Jnr (Defensive Midfielder)

Abubakar Shuaibu (Right Winger) from Inter Lagos

Mike Zaruma (Right-Back) from Sporting Lagos

Samuel Mathias (Midfielder) from Rivers United

Kabiru Abdullahi (Striker) from Rivers United

Adamu Usaini (Right Winger) from Arewa FC Kano

Hilary Ekawu (Midfielder) from Rangers International

Abraham Nana Kwame (Midfielder) from AS GNN, Benin Republic

Experienced Coach Ladan Bosso Lead Barau FC

The club, bankrolled by Senator Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of Nigeria’s Senate, had earlier appointed veteran tactician Ladan Bosso—President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and former Bayelsa United Head Coach—to lead their NPFL debut campaign.

Also Read: Senator Barau Rewards Barau FC Players with ₦17.5m, Motorcycles After NPFL Promotion; Unveil Coach Bosso

Barau FC gained promotion during the NNL Super 8 Play-offs held in Asaba, Delta State, alongside Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Warri Wolves, and Kun Khalifat of Owerri.

Plateau United Hit by Player Exodus

The departure of Anthony and Umar forms part of a wider exodus of players from Plateau United following a sweeping reorganisation by the Plateau State Government.

Captain Daniel Itodo, who spent ten seasons with the Tin City side, initiated the wave of exits with a move to Coal City outfit Rangers International.

By Sab Osuji



