AfroBasket 2025: Dikko Commends D’Tigers For Flying Start

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko has congratulated D’Tigers following their impressive start at the 2025 Men’s AfroBasket.

The D’Tigers defeated Madagascar 77-59 in their opening fixture at the competition on Wednesday.

Dikko Lavishes Praise On D’Tigers

“While watching the match, I remembered your promise to deliver the trophy when I visited your camp before you left,” Dikko told NSC media.

“In this match, I saw the commitment meaning that you have truly matched words with action. With the dedication and zeal you displayed in this game, it is evident that you are truly committed to bring back the trophy.

“Your quality had never been in doubt. And in this form, it will take something extra to stop you. You have proved to be among the best in the continent in recent years and you have once more shown your readiness to make the nation proud.”

Eyes On the Goal

D’Tigers will take on Tunisia in their next game at the competition.

Dikko charged them to gear up for fiercer tests as the competition progresses.

“Keep your eyes on the goal. With your performance today, all eyes will be on you. The opponents will come out with greater force but with your characteristic never-say-die Nigerian spirit, I am sure you will weather all storms and replicate the result your female compatriots D’Tigress recorded at the Women Afrobasket,” Dikko added.

“We are still celebrating their victory and now you have gotten us salivating once more.”

By Adeboye Amosu



