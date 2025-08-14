Super Eagles B’s CHAN 2024 Flop Not True Reflection Of NPFL Quality –Salisu Yusuf

Former Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf has exclusively told Completesports.com that Nigeria’s embarrassing performance at the ongoing 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) being co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, is not a true reflection of the quality of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Poor CHAN Start for Super Eagles B

The home-based Super Eagles have lost their first two Group D matches – 0-1 to title holders Senegal on matchday one, and 0-4 to Sudan on Tuesday night. The results mean Nigeria have made a painful early exit from the competition.

Yusuf Defends NPFL Quality

Yusuf, currently Head Coach of Coton FC in the Republic of Benin, guided the home-based Super Eagles to a silver medal in the 5th edition of the tournament in Morocco in 2018. He insists it would be wrong to judge the NPFL based on the team’s shambolic display in Zanzibar.

“No, not at all. The Eagles’ performance in the CHAN in Tanzania shouldn’t be seen as a reflection of the quality of the NPFL,” Yusuf told Completesports.com on Wednesday night.

“The NPFL is a top league, one of the best in Africa. That the Super Eagles didn’t do well in the CHAN tournament should not be used to rubbish the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

Yusuf Calls for Better Super Eagles B Organisation

The 63-year-old tactician stressed that rather than criticise the players or the league, Nigerians should question the team’s organisation and preparation for the tournament.

“A team is as good as its organisation,” he said, hinting at the importance of coaching input.

“Was the team well set up or organised? These are the questions that should be asked and answered.”

Super Eagles B Next Fixture

Nigeria will face Congo on Tuesday, 19 August – a ‘dead-rubber’ game for the Super Eagles B before returning home.

By Sab Osuji



