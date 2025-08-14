CHAN 2024: I Don’t Believe We Can Lose 4-0 To Sudan –Super Eagles AFCON Title Winner

Former Nigeria international Azubuike Egwuekwe has said he never imagined the Super Eagles B team would suffer a humiliating defeat to Sudan.

The Super Eagles B crashed out of this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, after a shocking 4-0 defeat to Sudan in their second Group D match on Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s side went into the game hoping to get their campaign back on track following their 1-0 loss to champions Senegal on matchday 1.

But it turned out to be their worst performance as they have now exited the tournament after suffering their joint heaviest defeat in CHAN history.

Speaking on the embarrassing loss Egwuekwe, a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON under late Stephen Keshi, blamed it on the poor state of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

“I’m very disappointed,” Egwuekwe, who was part of the Super Eagles B team that won bronze in their debut at the 2014 edition of CHAN, said on Brila FM.

“I don’t believe we can lose 4-0 to Sudan and this shows our league is down and the NFF should do something about it.”

Also Read: CHAN 2024: Victory Over Nigeria Big Surprise — Sudan Coach Appiah

Egwuekwe also stated that the poor performance of the Super Eagles B team makes it difficult for Chelle to consider them for future assignments.

“How can you now convince the coach to call home-based players to the main Super Eagles team with this kind of performance.”

After two matches, the Super Eagles B are bottom with no point.

Meanwhile, they will take on Congo in their final group match on August 19.

The Congolese, third in the group on two points, need to win to stand a chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Sudan, on four points, top the group while Senegal, also on four points, are second.

By James Agberebi



