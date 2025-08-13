CHAN 2024: Victory Over Nigeria Big Surprise — Sudan Coach Appiah

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction with his team’s victory over Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons thrashed Éric Chelle’s side 4-0 in a Group D encounter at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday night.

Tactical Masterstroke From Appiah

“I was surprised with the performance of some of my players. If you noticed, my changes came deep into the second half because everyone was playing really well,” the Ghanaian was quoted by CAFonline.

“We knew it was going to be tough, especially the first 20 minutes. Our tactical play was to absorb pressure and hit them on the counter.”

“I wasn’t expecting the scoreline, but I knew if we play our best, we could defeat Nigeria.”

Respect For The Super Eagles

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Appiah was gracious toward his opposite number, Eric Chelle: “I think the home-based Super Eagles aren’t that bad. On the whole, tactically, they played well,” he added.

“The coach only needs to do some polishing with the attack. The first game against Senegal wasn’t that bad; in the second game, they had stints of possession, but our approach helped us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



