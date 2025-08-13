‘Worst Game I Have Overseen’ — Chelle Reacts To Home Eagles’ Heavy Defeat To Sudan

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has lamented his side’s disappointing loss to Sudan, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria crashed out of the 2024 African Nations Championship following a 4-0 defeat to Kwesi Appiah’s side at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

It’s the second time the West Africans have failed to make it beyond the group stage of the competition following similar experience at the 2016 edition in Rwanda.

Tough Evening For Chelle And His Boys

Chelle couldn’t hide his disappointment after the game.

The Malian confessed it was the worst game he has overseen as a coach.

“We have lost all ambition. The CHAN is over for us,” the gaffer was quoted by the official website of the Confederation of African Football.

” We have a third match to play for our honour and respect. But I am disappointed by this match. It is the worst game I’ve overseen from the dugout as coach.”

What Went Wrong On The Night

Chelle said his team made too many mistakes against the Falcons.

“The players focused in the first 20 minutes. Our goal was ruled out, and afterwards, we made a lot of mistakes… 4 mistakes, 4 goals,”added the former Mali international.

“Our training session before the game went well. We analyzed Sudan’s team. We prepared well, but were not ready for as many mistakes.”

Playing For Pride And Honour

Looking ahead to their final game against Congo, Chelle warned: “If we play this way against Congo, it wouldn’t be just four. We have to clear our minds and mentally get ready for Congo.”

By Adeboye Amosu



