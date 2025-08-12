UCLQ: Durosinmi Scores, Dessers Injured As Rangers Reach Play-off Round Despite Loss To Plzen

Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi was on target for Viktoria Plzen who beat Rangers 2-1, but it was not enough as the Scottish giants progressed to the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

Rangers won the first leg 3-0 and advanced with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was in action for Rangers but went off in the 54 minutes with an injury.

Durosinmi opened the scoring for the Czech side with four minutes left in the first half.

Amar Memić controlled the ball at the byline before picking out Durosinmi inside the box and the Nigerian sent a powerful first-time hit into the back of the net.

In the 61st minute Rangers equalised, and it was a first Gers goal for Lyall Cameron.

Diomande picked the ball up on the byline and sent it back into the box in search of Danilo, the striker had a shot, which Cameron managed to get a touch on to send it past the goalkeeper.

Viktoria Plzen went 2-1 with 82 minutes on the clock, as substitute Svetozar Marković found the target with a header after a deep cross from the far side of the box.

But it was Rangers who progressed to the play-off round which will start with a home tie at Ibrox next Tuesday.

