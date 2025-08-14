Osimhen To Make Debut For Galatasaray Vs Karagümrük On Friday

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is expected to make his debut against Karagümrük in tomorrow’s Super Lig clash.



The Nigerian international, who recently completed a permanent move to the club, was absent as the Turkish giant commenced the defence of their league title with a comfortable 3-0 win against Gaziantep last week Friday.



Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk left the striker out of the matchday squad for him to fully regain his sharpness, as he reported late for preseason training due to the long-drawn negotiations for his transfer with Napoli.

The former Napoli forward will be desperate to hit the ground running at his new club to enhance his status as one of the best strikers in the world.



Osimhen scored 37 goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions during his loan spell with the Yellow and Reds last season.



