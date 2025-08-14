Close Menu
    Super Eagles Midfielder Marries Moroccan Partner In United Kingdom

    Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has married his Moroccan partner Nada Bensouna, reports Completesports.com.

    The marriage ceremony took place in Manchester, United Kingdom.

    It was attended by a small circle of family, and close friends.

    Nada, 23, dressed in Moroccan Caftan, while Dele-Bashiru dressed in native attire for the Nikkah ceremony, traditional Islamic marriage rite.

    The couple first went public with their relationship in December last year after they attended Lazio’s Christmas party together.

    Dele-Bashiru is the younger brother of Flying Eagles star, Tom.

    The 24-year-old scored three goals in 20 league appearances for Serie A club Lazio last season.

    He is expected to play a key role this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

