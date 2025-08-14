We Can Play Against Any Team In The World –Spurs Manager, Frank

Thomas Frank vowed Spurs showed they can take on “anyone in the world” after their penalty shoot-out defeat to PSG in the Super Cup.

Spurs had led the Champions League winners 2-0 with five minutes remaining before a painful late collapse which culminated in Nuno Mendes’ winner from 12 yards after Micky Van de Ven and Mathys Tel had missed their spot kicks.

PSG had shown the full effect of only returning to training last week following their Club World Cup exploits in July but Spurs’ resilience and work off the ball, as well as their impact from set-pieces – which produced both their goals – put them on the verge of a second trophy in three months until that capitulation.

“I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best,” Frank told TNT Sports (via Sky Sports) after the match.

“We had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-somethimg minutes until 2-1. Then it shifted the momentum but I’m so proud of the team, players, club and fans.

“We showed we can be adaptable and pragmatic. We needed to be that against a team like PSG, with the way we wanted to defend with both high pressure and a low block. The first half was almost perfect and the set-pieces were very dangerous.

“In one game, I think we have shown we can play against any team in the world. I’m not in doubt about that and that’s a positive to take away from this.”



