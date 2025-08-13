Enrique Equals Guardiola, Ferguson, Ancelotti’s UEFA Super Cup Feat

Luis Enrique led Paris Saint-Germain to beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties, after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Goals from Mickey Van de Ven (39th minute) and Cristian Porro (48th minute) put Spurs 2-0 ahead.

With five minutes left Lee Kang-in reduced the deficit before substitute Gonzalez Ramos made it 2-2 in the 94th minute.

With the victory Enrique is now the fifth different coach to win the UEFA Super Cup with two different sides.

He had led Barcelona to the title in 2015 and has now followed in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal and Sir Alex Ferguson.



