We Don’t Deserve To Win UEFA Super Cup –Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has admitted that his team do not deserve to win the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Two late goals from Lee Kang-in and substitute Goncalo Ramos saw PSG come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Spurs before going on to win 4-3 on penalties.

Mickey van de Ven had given Spurs a first half lead before Cristian Romero made it 2-0 early in the first half.

PSG, who were crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time last season, are now the first-ever French club to be crowned UEFA Super Cup champions.

“How crazy! That’s the word, crazy… I have to say I’m very happy,” Enrique said.

“I don’t think we deserved to win, because the difference between a team like Tottenham, who have had a lot of training, and us, who have only had five training sessions… It’s so different, I think it’s a miracle.

“I’m happy because today, as usual, we saw our fans supporting the team throughout the match, even when we were losing 1-0 and then 2-0.

“In the end, even though I don’t think we deserved it, I have to say I’m happy for all the players and especially for the fans.

“It’s important to win this trophy, even though we would have preferred to rest and think about next season. It’s difficult to play in a Super Cup final because you have to win the Champions League or the Europa League.

“It was strange to have such short holidays, but once again I have to say that I’m happy with my players. We’re happy, we’re champions!”



