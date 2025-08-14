Close Menu
    Inter Milan Must Go All Out To Sign Lookman –Altobelli

    Austin Akhilomen
    Inter Milan Must Go All Out To Sign Lookman --Altobelli
    Lookman in action for Atalanta

    Former Italy striker Alessandro Altobelli has advised Inter Milan to do everything possible to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman this summer.

    The Nigerian international, who has been heavily linked with a move to a Serie A club, has expressed his desire to play for Inter Milan.

    However, the two clubs still need to reach an agreement. Inter Milan have informed Atalanta that they are willing to offer €45 million to buy out the final two years of the 2024 African Ballon d’Or winner’s contract. But La Dea are holding out for more, demanding at least €50 million.

    Reacting to the development, Altobelli, in a chat with Gazzetta dello Sport, stated that signing Lookman will help Inter manager Chivu compete for the league title this season.

    “Inter need that final piece up front to be competitive. And I’m obviously referring to Lookman, the man who can shake things up and allow Chivu to form a dream attacking trio,” Altobelli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

    “Lautaro is one of the top three or four strikers in Europe, a Ballon d’Or nominee, a man who gives his all. But without the Lookman, they’d still lack that extra man to challenge Conte.”

    Lookman’s standout season, including his hat-trick in the Europa League final, has made him a top target for Inter as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.


