Asking €50m For Lookman Is Too Expensive --Di Canio Tells Atalanta

Former Italy international Paolo Di Canio has queried Atalanta’s demand of €50m from Inter Milan to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.

Opening Bid Rejected By Atalanta

The Nigerian international has agreed to personal terms with the Nerazzurri and is determined to make the move to San Siro.

However, after an opening €40m bid was turned down, Inter came back with a new proposal worth €42m plus €3m in bonuses, but Atalanta considered it insufficient.

€50m Or Nothing

La Dea have made it clear they want the full €50m asking price for Lookman, even if that figure is bridged with the addition of bonus performance-related extras.

In a chat with Corriere Della Sera, Di Canio stated that Atalanta are asking for too much from Inter Milan to sign Lookman.



“In the Premier League they don’t even really know who Lookman is,” Di Canio told Corriere Della Sera.



“Asking €50 million for him is over the top. But Atalanta are just doing their job.



“The player, on the other hand, is behaving badly: you have to train with your team even if you want to leave.



“Show some integrity and be professional. The Percassi family have done very well so far not to give in to his show of force.”



