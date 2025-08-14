CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko Confirm Venue For Kwara United Clash

Ghanaian Premier League club Asante Kotoko will host their CAF Confederation Cup home fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Asante Kotoko will take on Nigeria President Federation Cup champions Kwara United in the first preliminary round.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the first leg between September 19 and 21, 2025.

The reverse fixture will hold at a yet to be named venue between September 26 and 28, 2025.

Asante Kotoko’s home ground Baba Yara Stadium is currently closed down for renovation.

The Accra Sports Stadium is the only approved ground in Ghana for the competition.

Abia Warriors are the other Nigerian clubs that will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



