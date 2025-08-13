NNL: Offor Set To Take Charge At Akwa United 

Paul Offor is set to be named head coach of Nigeria National League, NNL, club Akwa United.

Offor previously worked with Nationwide League One outfit Grassrunners Football Club.

Akwa United were relegated from the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

The young tactician will be charged with the responsibility of ensuring the club’s immediate return to the top-flight.

He came into limelight after helping Sporting Lagos secure promotion to the NPFL few seasons ago.

Offor lost his job following the club’s poor showing on their maiden appearance in the Nigerian top-flight.

He was replaced by Abdullahi Biffo towards the end of the campaign.



