Trabzonspor Suffer Nwakaeme Injury Blow

Trabzonspor will be without Anthony Nwakaeme for around two months due to a hamstring problem, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme sustained the injury during Trabzonspor’s 1-0 win over Kocaelispor on Monday night.

The former Nigeria international was replaced in the 84th minute by Arif Bosluk.

Read Also:Emenike: Osimhen, Onuachu Will Paint Turkish League With Goals

The 36-year-old was named in the starting line-up alongside his compatriot Paul Onuachu.

“Our football player Anthony Nwakaeme, who was injured in the match against Kocaelispor in the first week of the Trendyol Super League, was examined and an MRI scan was performed on him, revealing a tear, bleeding, and widespread edema in the posterior muscle and tendon of his left thigh. Our medical team has begun treatment for our player,” reads a statement on club’s official website.

Onuachu scored the winning goal in the keenly contested encounter.



