Emenike: Osimhen, Onuachu Will Paint Turkish League With Goals

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike has tipped Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu to paint the Turkish League with goals this season.



While Onuachu has netted his first goal for Trabzonspor against newly-promoted Kocaelispor on Monday, his Nigerian compatriot is yet to commence his campaign with Galatasaray.



Speaking with Mackolik, Emenike stated that Osimhen and Onuachu are physically strong and possessed good sights for goals.

“Osimhen is a great player, he has a lot of energy. His arrival to a Turkish team will be a great contribution to the league,” Emenike added.



“He is a great player and I wish him the best at Galatasaray. Paul Onuachu is also a great actor. I watched a few of his matches.



“He is a good football player, but I could not follow his matches very closely. However, in the few matches I watched, I saw that he was a good striker, I like him.”



