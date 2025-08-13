‘They Are Very Slow’ — Sudan Striker Mocks Home Eagles After 4-0 Win

Sudan forward Abdel Raouf Yagoub has mocked the home-based Super Eagles following their Group B encounter at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Kwesi Appiah’s side thrashed Nigeria 4-0 in the game played at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

Yagoub’s shot was deflected into the net by Leonard Ngenege for Sudan’s opening goal in the 25th minute.

Walieldin Khdir converted from the spot to double Sudan’s advantage one minute before the break.

Yagoub then netted twice in the second half to complete the rout.

Sudan’s Perfect Tactics

Yagoub declared that they capitalised on Nigeria’s weakness to win the game.

“They are very slow on the ball and their recovery rate is very poor — that’s what we capitalised on,” he said after the game.

” Their defence made a lot of mistakes, their strikers are slow, and when our coach said all we needed was quick contact play and to get the ball into the 18, we executed it perfectly.”

Next Task For Sudan

The Falcons now occupy top spot on the Group D standings with four points from three games.

Yagoub, and his teammates will now shift attention to their last group game against defending champions Senegal.

A draw will be enough for them to book a place in the quarter-finals.

By Adeboye Amosu



