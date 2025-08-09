NPFL: Barau FC Unveil Three Players Ahead New Season

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, newcomers, Barau FC have announced the signing of three new players ahead of the new season.

The new signings are;Yusuf Muhammed Bala,Sunday Anthony, and Abraham Nana Kwame.

Bala joined the Kano-based club from Niger Tornadoes. He put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The modest club signed Anthony from Plateau United on a one-year contract.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Remo Stars To Face Comoros’ Zilimadjou, Rivers United Draw DRC Champions

Kwame moved to Barau FC from GNN of Niger Republic.

Barau FC were promoted to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League, NNL, last season.

Ladan Bosso’s side will face nine-time NPFL champions Enyimba in their first game of the season later this month.

It will be their first-ever outing in the Nigerian top-flight.



