CAF Champions League: Remo Stars To Face Comoros’ Zilimadjou, Rivers United Draw DRC Champions

Remo Stars will face Comoros club US Zilimadjou in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will host their opponent in the first leg at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne next month.

The winner will take on South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the second preliminary round.

The country’s other representative in the competition Rivers United will do battle with Democratic Republic of Congo champions.

Should they progress into the second qualifying round, Finidi George’s side will face either AC Leopards of Congo or Black Bulls of Mozambique.

Preliminary round fixtures will be played between September 19–21 and 26–28, 2025.

Second preliminary round fixtures will be played between October 17–19, and October 24–26.

By Adeboye Amosu



