CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United, Abia Warriors Get Tough Draw

Kwara United, and Abia Warriors have been handed tough draw in the CAF Confederation Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The draw ceremony for this season’s edition of the competition took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

Nigeria’s President Federation Cup champions Kwara United will be up against Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in the first preliminary round.

The winner will face Wydad Athletic of Morocco in the second preliminary round.

Read Also:Rangers’ Return Sparks Awka City Stadium Renovations For 2025/2026 NPFL Season

Abia Warriors, who will be making their maiden appearance in the competition will do battle with Malian outfit, Djoliba in the first preliminary round.

The winner will face either Burkina Faso’s USFA or Togo’s AS Gbohloe-su in the second preliminary round.

The preliminary round will kick-off in September.

CAF has increased the participation fees for the Confederation Cup to $100,000 per team.



By Adeboye Amosu



