Rangers’ Return Sparks Awka City Stadium Renovations For 2025/2026 NPFL Season

Rangers International’s planned return to Awka City Stadium for their 2025/2026 NPFL home matches has triggered major repair works at the ever-busy facility, Completesports.com reports.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Closed To Rangers For Sports Festival Preparations

The Flying Antelopes’ fortress, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu – otherwise known as The Cathedral – has been shut down for renovations ahead of the 2026 National Sports Festival, which the Coal City will host.

With their home ground unavailable, the eight-time NPFL champions were forced to seek an alternative venue. They opted for Awka City Stadium, a ground they are already familiar with, having used it on several occasions in the past.

Rangers Inspect Awka Stadium With State Officials

Last month, Rangers officials, alongside the Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ANSSDC), carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the Awka City Stadium. This led to the commencement of the current renovation works, which are focused mainly on improving the playing surface.

The ANSSDC is overseeing the rehabilitation process, ensuring the pitch meets NPFL standards before the new season kicks off.

NPFL Approval Process For Rangers Set To Begin

Rangers are expected to formally notify the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) of their intention to relocate to Awka City Stadium for the upcoming season.

Completesports.com has gathered that Rangers’ Coordinator, Emeka Ike, will travel to Abuja on Monday, 10 August 2025, to meet NPFL officials. This visit could prompt the league body to send an inspection team to assess the stadium’s suitability for NPFL matches before granting approval.

Officials Confirm Renovation Efforts

“Awka City Stadium is currently undergoing renovation. You know Rangers have indicated their intention to use it for their 2025/2026 home matches and have subsequently inspected it,” Anambra FA Secretary, Ralph Nweke, told Completesports.com.

“The renovation work is being carried out by the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, ANSSDC.”

Similarly, Rangers’ Director of Communications, Norbert Okolie, confirmed that Emeka Ike will be in Abuja next week to formally present Rangers’ relocation plans to the NPFL.

By Sab Osuji



