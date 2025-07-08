NPFL: Nwobodo Returns To Rangers As Club Captain, Oloruntoba Joins Flying Antelopes

Former APR FC Star Rejoins Boyhood Club To Lead 2025/2026 Title Charge

Chidiebere Nwobodo has completed a return to his boyhood club, Rangers International, after a one-season spell with Rwandan top-flight side APR FC, Completesports.com reports.

Nwobodo Named New Rangers Captain

The 21-year-old forward has also been handed the captain’s armband of the eight-time Nigerian champions.

Before his departure to APR FC, Nwobodo served as Assistant Captain of the Flying Antelopes.

On Monday, 7 July 2025, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers, officially announced Nwobodo as the club’s new captain during the team’s training session at ‘The Cathedral’ – the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

New Leadership Structure at Rangers

Nwobodo will be assisted by defender Austin Opara, who has consistently distinguished himself since joining from Plateau United.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Maikaba Laments Player Exodus, Faults Timing And Officiating At NNL Super 8 Playoffs

In addition, utility player Evans Ogbonda has been appointed as the team’s ‘Player Coordinator’ as part of a broader restructuring effort.

This leadership overhaul comes as Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu intensifies efforts to assemble a formidable squad for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Rangers Eye Domestic Double

The Flying Antelopes are aiming high, with ambitions to reclaim the Nigeria Premier Football League title they last won in the 2023/2024 season.

Beyond league honours, Rangers are also gunning for the President Federation Cup, currently held by Kwara United, signalling a strong desire for a domestic double.

Oloruntoba Boosts Rangers’ Title Ambitions

Meanwhile, Rangers have strengthened their squad with the signing of former Lobi Stars winger, Oluwasegun Oloruntoba.

Oloruntoba’s arrival underlines the Enugu-based club’s intent to compete on all fronts in the upcoming season.

Also Read: NPFL: Ahmed Musa Vows To Reposition Kano Pillars

The 5’8″, left-footed speedster, who recently concluded contract negotiations, signed a two-year deal and is expected to be unveiled alongside other new signings.

Rangers Move a Dream Come True – Oloruntoba

The contract signing session took place at the club’s Corporate Office at 23 Lugard Avenue, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, where an elated Oloruntoba shared his excitement.

“This is a dream come true for me in my career. Rangers is a big club, and I promise to give my best to help us achieve our targets for the season,” he declared.

More Signings On The Horizon

Under the direction of Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers are meticulously building a competitive team capable of challenging for honours in both the NPFL and the Federation Cup.

“The club is set to unveil more great talents in the coming weeks, further emphasising their ambitions for the upcoming campaign,” Rangers said in a statement on Monday.

By Sab Osuji



