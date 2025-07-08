NPFL: Ahmed Musa Vows To Reposition Kano Pillars

The General Manager of Kano Pillars FC and Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, MON, OON, has vowed to reposition the club and restore its pride of place as one of the finest football institutions in Africa.

During a familiarization meeting held on Monday with the Chairman of the club, Alhaji Ali Muhammad Umar and members of the Board, Musa expressed his deep commitment to transforming the club and building on its rich legacy.

According to the Media & Communications Directorate of Kano Pillars FC, the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star reiterated that now is the time to work diligently to globalize the four-time Nigerian champions.

Musa emphasized his readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders, both within and outside the country, to achieve this ambitious vision.

Drawing from his extensive experience playing in Europe and his deep understanding of the domestic football landscape, he believes these unique insights will serve as powerful tools in driving the club to greater heights.

“Kano Pillars is our club and one of the most successful in Nigeria, but in recent years, the story has changed,” Musa said.

“I want to assure everyone here that, with your support and the backing of the Board members, I will do everything possible to reposition the club and make it one of the finest not only in Africa but globally. Having played here and with the experience I gained in Europe, I believe I can contribute meaningfully to help the club achieve its full potential.”

He further highlighted that the club’s success would require unity of purpose, strategic planning and unwavering dedication from everyone involved; management, players, supporters and partners alike.

It is worth recalling that the Kano State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, appointed the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, MON, OON, as the General Manager of the club as part of deliberate efforts to reposition the club in line with global best practices.

With Musa at the helm, Kano Pillars looks forward to an era of renewed ambition, professionalism and excellence that will inspire not just the city of Kano but fans across Nigeria and beyond.



