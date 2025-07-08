Onyeka Linked With Move To La Liga Giant

La Liga giants Valencia have been linked with a move for Super Eagles and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

After limited playing time at Brentford Onyeka joined Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on loan and has returned to his parent club for pre-season.

But Mike McGrath of Daily Telegraph has revealed that the six-time Spanish league champions and Brentford are in discussions for a move for Onyeka this transfer window.

“Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka subject of a bid from Valencia, with clubs continuing discussions over the 27y-old Nigeria international,” McGrath wrote on X.

Onyeka made 31 appearances and provided one assist during his loan spell at Augsburg.

After missing the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Onyeka returned to the team for the Unity Cup in May.

He was also in the squad that drew 1-1 with Russia in an international friendly match early June.

After moving from Nigerian club FC Ebedei to FC Midtjylland in Denmark in January 2016, Onyeka established himself as part of the club, and on 20 September 2017 he made his first-team debut in the Danish Cup in a 7–0 win over Greve Fodbold where he also scored.

Onyeka went on to make his Danish Superliga debut for the club a few months later in the club’s 2017–18 campaign in a match against AC Horsens on 9 February 2018.

There, he also scored, and was a key part in the 2–0 win and distinguished himself again in the next fixture, on 18 February, against the leading Superliga team from FC Copenhagen, where he scored his second league goal for the club at the right winger position as Midtjylland beat the capital side 3–1.He was subsequently praised by head coach Jess Thorup for his positional versatility and maturity.

Onyeka made his UEFA Champions League debut in the following season, in Midtjylland’s qualifier against Astana FC on 24 July 2018.

On 20 July 2021 Onyeka signed for newly promoted Premier League side Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

He made his competitive debut for the club on 13 August, the first matchday of the season, starting in a 2–0 victory against Arsenal; the Bees’ first ever Premier League win.

By James Agberebi




