NPFL: GM Ezeaku Owns Up To Rangers’ Underwhelming 2024/25 Season

General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers International, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, has openly taken responsibility for the Coal City Flying Antelopes’ performance in the concluded 2024/2025 season, Completesports.com reports.

The young club boss made the rare admission during an end-of-season media interactive session at the club’s corporate office, 23 Lugard Avenue, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, on Friday.

Ezeaku used the opportunity to address fans and supporters directly following the conclusion of the campaign, during which he laid bare the performance card of the eight-time NPFL champions.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ikhana Hails Chelle’s Inclusion Of NPFL Stars In 2025 Unity Cup Campaign, Doubts 2026 World Cup Hopes

In an emotional tone laced with sincere commitment, Ezeaku owned up to whatever shortcomings led to the club’s failure to meet its targets for the outgone season.

He urged the team’s large following to hold him accountable for a season that saw the club finish 10th in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and crash out in the semi-final of the President Federation Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Kwara United.

The Rangers boss first expressed gratitude to the Enugu State Government, led by His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, for their unwavering support of the club’s 2023–2027 strategic plan.

Ezeaku also acknowledged the vital contributions of Rangers’ sponsors and partners, including Afrinvest West Africa, Nortra Tractors, Kitchen Pastries, PC Clothing, Amakris Kitchen, and Senior Barman, amongst others.

“Let me start by thanking everyone who pulled their weight behind us towards achieving all that we were able to accomplish by the end of the season,” Ezeaku began.

“We must not fail to recognise the number one supporter and chief financier of the club, His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, for his government’s solid support, just as the financial boost from our major sponsors, Afrinvest West Africa and Nortra Tractors, cannot be overlooked.”

Ezeaku did not shy away from addressing the team’s shortcomings in the concluded season.

“Let me inform all that I take full responsibility for what happened at the club during the 2024/2025 season,” he declared.

“In football, we must always learn from the past season to prepare for the coming one. We were champions in 2023/2024 but ended this season in 10th position and lost in the semi-final of the President Federation Cup.

Also Read: Simon Celebrates Academy Graduate Fredrick Super Eagles Debut

“We have learnt our lessons and have already started taking action,” he emphasised, highlighting the importance of building a stronger future from past experiences.

The Rangers General Manager outlined immediate steps being taken ahead of the upcoming season, revealing that the club has successfully extended the contract of head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, fondly called ‘The Working One’. Ilechukwu is already active in the transfer market, engaging with quality players to bolster the squad.

Ezeaku also celebrated the invitation of three Rangers players—midfielders Saviour Isaac and Colins Ugwueze, as well as defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi—to the senior national team that won the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament in London.

Barrister Ezeaku further reassured stakeholders that the club’s strategic plans remain firmly on track.

He highlighted the continued success of the Rangers youth teams (Under-10 and Under-17) and the Under-19 squad, which has become a highly sought-after development platform for clubs across the country.

“With a clear commitment to accountability and proactive planning, Rangers International FC is poised for a rejuvenated push in the forthcoming season,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



