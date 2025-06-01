‘We Want To Win Every Game’ — Chelle Declares Ahead Super Eagles Vs Russia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said the Super Eagles will go all out for a win in their friendly against Russia.

Russia will entertain the Super Eagles in a high profile friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday.

The three-time African champions will head into the game in buoyant mood following their successful defence of the Unity Cup title.

Chelle declared that his want to keep the winning momentum going.

“Now we go to Russia, and our goal is to win every game. We’re not just travelling for a match — we’re going there to win,” Chelle told reporters.

“Right now, I think we’re still in Jamaica — mentally, it feels like it because of how tough the game was. But we must now shift focus.

“Playing away from home is never easy. That’s why we’re working on the mental side of things. That was my message to the players:

“We need to show the football world our mindset, our hunger.

We’re continuing with the same ambition — to go to Russia, get the win, and return to Abuja with our heads held high.”

By Adeboye Amosu



