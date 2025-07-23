NPFL: Rangers Sign Assurance, Daniel To Strengthen Squad For 2025/2026 Season

Rangers International have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with the latest acquisition of Lobi Stars’ midfielder Ifeanyi Assurance and El-Kanemi Warriors’ defender Monday Daniel, Completesports.com reports.

Earlier, the eight-time Nigerian champions secured the return of Chidiebere Nwobodo, who had a one-season stint with Rwandan side APR FC.

Assurance Becomes Rangers’ Second Signing from Lobi

Assurance’s arrival at the Nkponkiti camp brings the number of Lobi Stars players joining Rangers this summer to two.

Previously, winger Oluwasegun Oloruntoba signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the Enugu-based club until the end of the 2026/2027 season.

Daniel Arrival to Solidify Rangers’ Leaky Defence

The addition of Monday Daniel from El-Kanemi Warriors is expected to bring confidence and much-needed solidity to Rangers’ defence, which leaked goals alarmingly in the just-concluded season. The Flying Antelopes lost an incredible six home games — an unwanted record in their 55-year history.

“It wasn’t a pleasant campaign for us last term. We finished in 10th position with 52 points, but this time, we hope to do much better and reclaim our top position in the league,” a club official told Completesports.com on Wednesday morning.

“That’s why we’re building a stronger squad with experienced players. We believe the likes of Monday Daniel and Ifeanyi Assurance will add quality and balance to the team,” the official added.

NPFL 2025/2026 Season Kicks Off August 22

The 2025/2026 NPFL season is scheduled to kick off on 22 August, with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and official draws set to take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel) on Monday, 28 July 2025.

By Sab Osuji



