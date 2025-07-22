NPFL: Plateau United In Turmoil As Key Players Exit Amid Government Reforms

Over 10 Top Players Leave Over Management Shake-Up

Plateau United have released several top players in the wake of sweeping government reforms introduced at the club, Completesports.com has exclusively gathered.

Despite finishing 7th in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the Jos-based side suffered a deduction of three points and three goals due to crowd trouble that marred their matchday 11 encounter against Rangers.

Checks reveal that no fewer than 10 key and experienced players are now on their way out of the Tin City side.

Those departing includes; Daniel Itodo

Jim Ambrose (central defender),

Charles Hemlong (midfielder), and

Vincent Ebitogwa (attacking midfielder).

Others reported to have exited the club are Abubakar Adamu, Mohammed Umar, Adewale Adeyinka (goalkeeper), Olawale Doyemi (defender), and Emeka Nwabulu (goalkeeper). However, behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing to recall some, such as Daniel Itodo.

Reforms In Plateau United Trigger Massive Departures

Completesports.com learnt that the exodus stems from new policies implemented by the club’s new leadership, following the Plateau State Government’s decision to abolish the position of General Manager, replacing it with that of Sporting Director — a change rejected by the NPFL board.

We understand that the club is still in talks with league authorities to resolve the situation surrounding the restructuring.

Habila Hosea Mutla, the former General Manager, has been redeployed by the state government and now serves as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Grassroots Sports Development.

“Yes, I’m no longer with Plateau United FC,” Hosea Mutla confirmed exclusively to Completesports.com on Tuesday morning.

New Leadership Takes Over Plateau United

Barrister Gideon Izang has been appointed as the new Sporting Director, taking the reins at Plateau United.

In another major shake-up, former Head Coach Mangut Mbwas has been relieved of his duties, with Oluwasola Adegun named as his replacement.

The 34-year-old Adegun brings experience from stints with Barca Football Academy, Lagos, Sporting FC Lagos, and the AS Roma Academy in Abuja.

Additionally, the club’s former Head of Media, Yaksat Marklet, has also stepped down, citing incompatibility with the new leadership’s policy direction.

By Sab Osuji



