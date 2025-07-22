Brighton Send Good Luck Message To Nnadozie, Falcons Teammates Ahead South Africa Clash

Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion have sent good luck message to their new Nigerian signing Chiamaka Nnadozie and her Super Falcons teammates, ahead of today’s (Tuesday) WAFCON semi-final tie with South Africa.

The Super Falcons will hope to continue their quest for a 10th WAFCON title when they face champions Banyana Banyana.

To get to the last four, the Super Falcons hammered Copper Queens of Zambia 5-0 in last Friday’s quarter-final.

On their part, Banyana Banyana edged out Senegal 4-1 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended goalless.

Nnadozie, who joined Brighton women from French club Paris FC in the current summer transfer window, has been pivotal for the Super Falcons’ progress to the semis.

So far the nine-time WAFCON winners are yet to concede a single goal having scored nine.

Ahead of the encounter, Brighton wrote on their X handle:”Good luck to @NadozieChiamaka and Nigeria who face #WAFCON semi-final action this evening! .”

The last time the Super Falcons faced South Africa in the semi-finals of the WAFCON was at the 2016 edition in Cameroon.

Former striker Desire Oparanozie was the hero for the Falcons as her superb free-kick secured a hard-fought 1-0 win for her side.

At the 2012 tournament in Equatorial Guinea, Banyana Banyana beat the Falcons 1-0 in the semi-finals but lost in the final to the hosts.



By James Agberebi



