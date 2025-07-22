7 Shock Omissions From Super Falcons’ 2024 WAFCON Squad | Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu & More

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is around the corner, but Nigeria’s Super Falcons have shocked fans with a controversial squad announcement! Coach Justine Madugu unveiled his final 24-woman list—and some big names are missing. From Gift Monday’s hot scoring streak to Uchenna Kanu’s proven track record, why were these stars left out? In this video, we break down the 7 most shocking omissions, their incredible stats, and why their absence could cost Nigeria in Morocco.

Do you think Madugu made the right call, or will these bold choices backfire?

