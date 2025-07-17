Match Preview: 2024 WAFCON Quarter Final; Nigeria Vs Zambia

Get the latest Complete Sports Update with Habeeb Kuranga and Adeboye Amosu as they discuss the trending 2024 WAFCON stories. This episode includes a match preview of the Nigeria Vs Zambia quarter final match.

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Set For Mouth-Watering Quarter Final Clash Against The Copper Queens Of Zambia

* Are There Any Concerns For The Super Falcons Ahead Of Zambia Matchup Following Their Lackluster Performance Against Botswana and Algeria?

* Should Coach Justin Madugu Consider Any Changes To His Lineup Following Recent Performance?

* Can The Super Falcons Finally Avenge Their 2022 WAFCON Loss To Zambia?

* What Are The Chances Of The 9-Time WAFCON Champions Ahead Of This Encounter?

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Prepared For 'Good Team' Zambia — Plumptre

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-super-falcons-prepared-for-good-team-zambia-plumptre/

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons' Ihezuo In Golden Boot Chase

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-super-falcons-ihezuo-in-golden-boot-chase/

