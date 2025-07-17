WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Ihezuo In Golden Boot Chase

The race for the Golden Boot at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is intensifying with Super Falcons forward Chiwendu Ihezuo among the players battling for the individual accolade, reports Completesports.com.

Ihezuo, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca has registered two goals for Nigeria at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak, and Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye lead the scoring chart with four goals apiece.

Close on their heels are Zambia’s dynamic duo — Barbra Banda ,and Racheal Kundananji — who have tallied three goals each.

Senegal’s Mama Diop, Alice Kusi of Ghana, and Morocco’s Yasmine Mrabet have all scored two goals each.

With the unpredictability that defines WAFCON, the Golden Boot race promises more twists — and one big performance in the quarterfinals could change everything.

The Quarter-final fixtures will start on Friday with Nigeria taking on Copper Queens of Zambia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

Hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco will do battle with Mali.

By Adeboye Amosu



