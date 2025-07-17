WAFCON 2024: Former South Africa Captain Dismisses Super Falcons Title Chance

Former Banyana Banyana of South Africa captain Simphiwe Dludlu has played down the Super Falcons chances of winning the title at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons are the most successful side in the history of the competition with nine titles.

Justine Madugu’s side alongside holders South Africa, Zambia, and Ghana have been tipped as favourites for the title at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

Dludlu however believed the Super Falcons are not good enough to lift the trophy.

“I look at them and I think the rest of Africa has caught up. Because if you remember, Nigeria used to be the only team that exported a lot of quality players outside of Nigeria and outside of Africa, which means they played in big leagues and they competed long before everyone could think that women could make it overseas,” Dludlu said in an interview with Lagos Talks FM.

” The rest of Africa is catching up, so the playing field is a bit more level

However, I just think that the Nigerian side doesn’t feel like they’ve been challenged by anyone consistently.

“South Africa might have challenged them in 2018, beat them in the first game and then they still won in the final. In 2022, they didn’t even get on the podium.

“Teams have levelled up, and there hasn’t been a lot of clarity in that Nigerian side. When you’re a champion like Nigeria, you have to keep setting the bar higher and higher for everyone else to see that you are at that level.

“They’re not making anyone run; they’re giving hope to the other teams that they can take them on. Botswana almost pulled a draw out of them,” Dludlu stated

The Super Falcons will face Copper Queens of Zambia in a quarter-final tie at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium Casablanca on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu





