Tella: Forget About Early Struggle, Alonso Will Flourish At Real Madrid

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella believes former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will flourish at Real Madrid despite losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup.



The Spanish giant was eliminated in the semi-final by PSG at the just concluded tournament.



In a chat with Flashscore, the Nigerian international believed that Alonso has what it takes to succeed at Real Madrid.



“Obviously, Alonso is a brilliant manager—there’s no surprise. To have him as our manager, he was able to bring a different side to the game.

“I was able to see the game from a different point of view. He’s arguably been the best manager in the past two years.



“I wouldn’t say that he’s going to struggle. If anything, I think he’ll get even better than how he was with us.”



Xabi Alonso began his coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he led the Infantil A team during the 2018–2019 season, winning both the league and the Champions Tournament.



He later moved on to coach Real Sociedad B, also known as Sanse, before making his jump to top-level football with Bayer Leverkusen.



In Germany, Alonso had a dream spell, ending Bayern Munich’s dominance by leading Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023–24 season, going unbeaten the whole campaign. He also added the German Cup and German Super Cup to his trophy haul, cementing his place as one of the most exciting managers in European football.



