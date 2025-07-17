Ignore Europe, Join Saudi League To Make Money --Ighalo Advises Osimhen

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to make a move to the Saudi League and earn more money.



Recall that Osimhen has been left in the dark after Galatasaray’s €75m offer for him was turned down by Napoli last week.



Osimhen, who has scored 37 goals in 41 appearances during his loan spell at the Turkish giant, has been instrumental in the team’s success.



His impressive performance has made him a fan favorite, and the club is optimistic about retaining him.

However, reacting to the development, the former Man United striker, in a chat with Echo Room, stated that Osimhen has the opportunity to make more money for himself if he joins the Saudi League.



“My advice to Victor Osimhen is to go to Saudi Arabia for two years to make money. Then he should come back to Europe,” Ighalo told the Echo Room.



“I went to China to play for three years, then I went back to Europe to play for Manchester United. All odds were stacked against me then, I was 30 years old at the time.



“Victor Osimhen is 26 years old. In two years, he will be 28. He can still play in Europe for five years if he wants.”









