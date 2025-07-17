Bassey Tips Fulham Boss For Premier League Top Jobs

Calvin Bassey has tipped Fulham manager Marco Silva to coach one of the Premier League’s top clubs in future, reports Completesports.com.

Silva, 48, has been in charge of the Whites since 2021.

The Portuguese steered Fulham to 11th place finish in the Premier League last season, missing out on a place in Europe.

The Cottagers also made it to the quarter-final of the Emirates FA Cup where they lost 3-0 to fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.

Bassey believed Silva is currently one of the best managers in England.

“I think he’s overlooked,” Bassey exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I think this season he started to get his plaudits because of how well we’ve played and some of the teams we’ve been able to beat, but I think he definitely gets overlooked.

“I think he’s, for me, one of the best managers in the Premier League, and no doubt, for sure, in a couple of years, he could be right at the top end of managing one of the best teams in the Premier League.”

By Adeboye Amosu



