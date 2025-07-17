Aina Blasts Rohr For 2018 World Cup Exclusion

Ola Aina has blasted former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for excluding him from the squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr, who is currently the head coach of Cheetahs of Benin Republic, gave Aina his Super Eagles debut in 2017.

“I got shenked in 2018. That manager (Gernot Rohr) shenked me, I was supposed to go, but he did rubbish,” Aina said Via the @90sBabyShow.

“Then obviously we didn’t qualify in 2022. So this 2026, I’m putting all my energy into it. I need to go because if not, I think my World Cup dream is over.

“I’ll be too old and I’m not trying to get in other people’s place, and it’s in the US. I need to be there. There’s five (four) games left and we need to win all.”

“This 2026 World Cup, I need to be there, I think we can do it (Qualify).”



