Okoye: Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed optimism that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.



Nigeria are presently 4th in their World Cup qualifiers group, six points away from the group leaders, South Africa, who they will be up against in September when the games in the qualifiers resume.



With four matches left, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining games and hope their rivals drop points.



Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 3rd, before the trip to face South Africa on September 7th.

The Super Eagles will need to be at their best to keep their World Cup dream alive.



In an interview with Brila FM, the Udinese goalkeeper stated that the Super Eagles need the prayers and support of the Nigerian fans to achieve this herculean task.



“I believe we need that support, all the prayers and love for the team.



“We are in very good spirits, and I think with the twelfth man of over 250 million Nigerians, we will always have hope.



“We will come back together in September, and we have a team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.”



