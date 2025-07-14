WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Can’t Stop Us — Zambia Forward Kundananji

Zambia forward Rachel Kundananji believed the Copper Queens have the quality to beat the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Nora Häuptle’s side will be up against the nine-time champions in a quarter-final tie at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

The Copper Queens defeated Nigeria 1-0 when both teams met at the last edition of the competition.

Kundananji is optimistic they can repeat same feat this time around.

“We wanted to top the group, but unfortunately, we didn’t score enough goals. That said, we’re not bothered by our position we’re focused on the bigger goal,” Kundananji told FAZ Media.

Zambia finished second in Group A on goal difference behind hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

They are unbeaten so far in the competition with two wins, and one draw.

Kundananji, who plays for NWSL club, Bay FC has scored three goals for Zambia at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

The 25-year-old has also won two Woman of the Match awards.

By Adeboye Amosu



