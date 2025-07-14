Close Menu
    ‘We Showed Tactical Maturity’ — Algeria Coach Benstiti Reacts To Draw Vs Super Falcons

    Algeria coach Farid Benstiti says his side showed tactical maturity in the draw with the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

    The North Africans held the nine-time champions to a barren draw in their Group B clash at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night.

    Benstiti’s side put up a resolute display at the back to ward off the threat of the nine-time champions.

    Goalkeeper Chloé N’Gazi was also in inspiring form as she made a number of crucial saves in the game played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

    Benstiti heaped plaudits on his players for executing their game plan perfectly.

    “We knew it would take a perfect defensive game to hold Nigeria. I’m proud of the girls – they showed heart and tactical maturity,” he told CAFonline.

    The Fennecs finished second in Group B with five points from three games.

    Algeria will be up against hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the quarter-final in Rabat on Friday.

