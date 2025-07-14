WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready For Zambia Challenge — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu is looking forward to his side’s quarter-final clash against Zambia.

Nigeria will battle the Copper Queens for a place in the semi-final at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

The encounter will hold at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca.

Zambia have two fearsome forwards; Rachel Kundananji and captain Barbra Banda in their ranks.

The duo have impressed at the WAFCON 2024 finals with their speed, and clinical finishing.

Madugu however said his players will be ready for the challenge.

“We have our strategy. We’ve studied them closely. We know what they’re capable of,” Madugu told a press conference.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: How Super Falcons Rated In Draw Vs Algeria

“We’re not too concerned about individual brilliance, it’s a team game. We’ll work on neutralising their strengths.”

Struggle Against Algeria

The Super Falcons were held to a 0-0 draw by Algeria in their last group game on Sunday night.

Despite Madugu making eight changes in his starting line-up, the nine-time champions were expected to roll over their opponent.

The West Africans however put up a lacksture display especially in attack.

The 60-year-old apologised for his team’s insipid display in the game.

“First of all, we want to apologise to our dear countrymen and women for not winning the game,” he added.

“I know the expectation is that we must always win. We gave it our best, but it didn’t go our way. We’re sorry, and we’ll work harder to make Nigerians proud in the games ahead.”

By Adeboye Amosu





