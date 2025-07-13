WAFCON 2024: How Super Falcons Rated In Draw Vs Algeria

Following the Super Falcons 0-0 draw against Algeria in their final group game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday night, Completesports com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates performance of the players…

Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

The goalkeeper was largely untroubled in the game. She was good with her ball distribution.

Miracle Usani 6/10

She performed her defensive task well. The defender was replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi in the 77th minute.

Christy Ucheibe 6/10

Showed her versatility by stepping in at centre-back. A good display from the Benfica player.

Tosin Demehin 6/10

Demehin organised the defence well in the absence of the more experienced Osinachi Ohale.

Shukurat Oladipo 6/10

The AS Roma player defended well, and also supported the attack.

Jennifer Echegini 6/10

Impressed in her first start of the competition. Unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

Rasheedat Ajibade 5/10

The captain was not at her best in the game. She is yet to make an impression in the competition.

Shakirat Isah 6/10

A good performance in her first start of the competition.

Francisca Ordega 5/10

The veteran winger missed a good chance ih the first half. Not a good performance from the Al-Ittihad Ladies star.

Chiwendu Ihezuo 4/10

Failed to impress in her first start of the competition. She was replaced by Omorinsola Babajide in the 77th minute.

Ifeoma Onumonu 4/10

A poor performance from the tall striker. She didn’t do enough to merit a starting spot in the next game.

Substitutes

Esther Okoronkwo 6/10

Played as a substitute for the third time in the competition. She injected more life to the Super Falcons’ attack following her introduction.

Folashade Ijamilusi 4/10

Ijamilusi replaced Miracle Usani in the 77th minute. She wasted a good chance following her introduction.

Rinsola Babajide 5/10

She gave a good account of herself after replacing Chiwendu Ihezuo.



