    WAFCON 2024: How Super Falcons Rated In Draw Vs Algeria

    Adeboye Amosu

    Following the Super Falcons 0-0 draw against Algeria in their final group game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday night, Completesports com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates performance of the players…

    Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

    The goalkeeper was largely untroubled in the game. She was good with her ball distribution.

    Miracle Usani 6/10

    She performed her defensive task well. The defender was replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi in the 77th minute.

    Christy Ucheibe 6/10

    Showed her versatility by stepping in at centre-back. A good display from the Benfica player.

    Tosin Demehin 6/10

    Demehin organised the defence well in the absence of the more experienced Osinachi Ohale.

    Shukurat Oladipo 6/10

    The AS Roma player defended well, and also supported the attack.

    Jennifer Echegini 6/10

    Impressed in her first start of the competition. Unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

    Rasheedat Ajibade 5/10

    The captain was not at her best in the game. She is yet to make an impression in the competition.

    Shakirat Isah 6/10

    A good performance in her first start of the competition.

    Francisca Ordega 5/10

    The veteran winger missed a good chance ih the first half. Not a good performance from the Al-Ittihad Ladies star.

    Chiwendu Ihezuo 4/10

    Failed to impress in her first start of the competition. She was replaced by Omorinsola Babajide in the 77th minute.

    Ifeoma Onumonu 4/10

    A poor performance from the tall striker. She didn’t do enough to merit a starting spot in the next game.

    Substitutes

    Esther Okoronkwo 6/10

    Played as a substitute for the third time in the competition. She injected more life to the Super Falcons’ attack following her introduction.

    Folashade Ijamilusi 4/10

    Ijamilusi replaced Miracle Usani in the 77th minute. She wasted a good chance following her introduction.

    Rinsola Babajide 5/10

    She gave a good account of herself after replacing Chiwendu Ihezuo.


