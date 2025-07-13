WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons To Face Zambia In Quarter-finals

Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on Zambia in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The game will take place on Thursday, July 17 in Casablanca.

The last eight pairing was confirmed after the Super Falcons finished top of Group B on seven points, following a 0-0 draw with Algeria in their final group tie on Sunday.

Zambia placed second in Group A behind hosts Morocco after record two wins amd one draw.

After settling for a 2-2 draw with Morocco in their opening match, the Copper Queens defeated Senegal and DR Congo 3-2 and 1-0 respectively.

All six goals by Zambia at the ongoing WAFCON have been scored by Barbara Banda (three goals) and Racheal Kundananji (three goals).

The Super Falcons would go into Thursday’s match hoping to avenge their 1-0 loss to Zambia in the third-placed play-off at the 2022 edition.



