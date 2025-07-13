WAFCON 2024: Algeria Defender Dafeur Banks On Team Work To Beat Super Falcons

Algeria defender Marine Dafeur is banking on team solidarity to conquer the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Farid Benstiti’s side have lost all previous meetings against the Super Falcons.

The North Africans are yet to taste at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Algeria have four points from their opening two games against Mares of Botswana, and North African rivals Algeria.

The Fennecs need just one point from the game against Nigeria to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

The encounter will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday (today).

Dafeur declared that his team is ready for the task ahead.

“The team is ready.We get along well together, we’re united.The challenge is clear: have no regrets,” Dafeur told CAFonline.

“If it doesn’t work out, we’ll be honest with ourselves. If it does, we’ll go even further.”

The Super Falcons have six points from two games, and are already through to the last eight.

Botswana and Tunisia will clash in the other group game.

By Adeboye Amosu



