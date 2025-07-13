WAFCON 2024: We Will Give Our All Against Super Falcons — Algeria Coach Benstiti

Algeria coach Farid Benstiti has said his team is ready for the fight against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The North Africans need just one point from the game to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Algeria have lost all their previous meetings against Nigeria.

Benstiti declared that the encounter will be a true test of his team’s ability.

“This kind of match makes a team grow. If we manage to put Nigeria in trouble, then we’ll have reached a new level,”he was quoted by CAFonline.

. “We’re not playing to limit the damage, we’re playing to show that we, too, have a place.”

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Madugu Plans Changes For Algeria Clash

Super Falcons Supremacy

Tonight’s encounter will revive memories of both team’s two friendly matches in Nigeria in the last quarter of last year, during which the Falcons affirmed superiority over the North Africans with 2-0 and 3-1 defeats.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade scored both goals in Ikenne, off long-range rockets, while Folashade Ijamilusi, now based in China and also with the Falcons in Morocco, was the star of the second match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos with a brace.

Benstiti reflected on his team’s performance in the friendlies.

“It’s a very good match against Nigeria. They’re a great team, and we want to give them a real fight,” he added.

“Playing against Nigeria is an opportunity. If you want to go far, you have to compete with the best.” This match makes us grow.

“It’s also a great opportunity to show that Les Vertes aren’t here to make up the numbers. “I don’t make calculations. We play to win, not to wait for a miracle. That’s how we build a real team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



