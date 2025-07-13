WAFCON 2024: Madugu Plans Changes For Algeria Clash

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has revealed he will rotate his squad for the team’s final group game against Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time champions booked a place in the quarter-finals at the ongoing WAFCON 2024 finals following a 1-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday.

Nigeria just one points against the Algerians to confirm first position in Group B.

Madugu stated that he would make changes to keep the players fresh, and give others a chance to contribute.

“We came here with 21 players and as much as possible, we try to manage our players very well, keep them fresh, avoid injuries and try to give everybody a chance to see what they can also do,” hd told a press conference in Casablanca.

“In the game we’ll be playing tomorrow, obviously there’ll be changes in the team because we need to give others an opportunity to have a feel of the competition. So there’ll be changes certainly.”

Tough Task Ahead

The Super Falcons could face hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco or Copper Queens of Zambia in the quarter-finals.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the competition with two wins and one draw.

Morocco, and Zambia also defeated Nigeria at the last edition of the competition.

Madugu however said they are not scared of any opposition.

“We’ll take every game one at a time. The game before us is the game against Algeria. We’ll need to cross this hurdle and then we’ll have enough time to be able to look at who the next opponent will be,” Madugu added.

“However, we know the teams that would qualify once the draws were made. We always anticipate the possible opponents. Whichever one that comes our way, we’ll not be caught unawares because we know who we are expecting and the likely opposition. We have a plan for that and it will be taken care of at the appropriate time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



