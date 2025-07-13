WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Focused On Title Hunt — Echegini

Jennifer Echegini says the Super Falcons are firmly focused on winning the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Justine Madugu’s side started the competition with a 3-0 victory over Tunisia last week Sunday.

The nine-time champions defeated the Mares of Botswana 1-0 on to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria will take on Algeria in their final Group B fixture at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday (today) with the focus on securing top position in the pool.

Echegini said they are prepared for every opposition at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

“Right now, we are focusing on Algeria, and after that we will have time to focus on the next opponent regardless of who it is, it does not matter.” the Paris Saint-Germain star told a press conference in Casablanca.

Tough WAFCON Schedule

The Super Falcons were last in action against Botswana on Thursday, and had only two days to prepare for tonight’s game.

They have also had to cope with the difficult weather condition in Morocco.

Echegini said they are not bothered with the challenges, and are ready to surmount the hurdles.

“We feel very prepared and have been trying hard. I mean the journey to training is not ideal but it is just something we have to deal with,” she added.

“At the end of the day, we are all professionals so we’re used to something like this.

“We all know what’s best for our bodies. Fortunately, the game is at night tomorrow, so we will have time to recover to make sure we are ready to go for ninety minutes tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu



